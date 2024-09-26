 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,900 - Rs 11,100

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,100

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,400

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,050

Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000

Soyabean Best Rs 4,700

Gold (24K) Rs 76,900 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 90,500  (per kg)

