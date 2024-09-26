Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Date – September 26, 2024, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,650 - Rs 7,700
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,900 - Rs 11,100
FPJ Shorts
'3 Generations Of Your Family Will Not Be Able To Bring Back Article 370,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah While Targeting Congress-NC Alliance
IND vs BAN Kanpur Test Preview, Weather & Pitch Conditions: India Eye Series Sweep With Another Dominating Show
'What Did They Gain From Arresting Me?' Asks Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP’s Motives
Mumbai Rains: BMC Orders High-level Inquiry After Woman Drowns In Open Rainwater Drain In Andheri East; Police File ADR
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,900 - Rs 11,100
Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,100
Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,400
Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,500
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,050
Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000
Soyabean Best Rs 4,700
Gold (24K) Rs 76,900 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 90,500 (per kg)