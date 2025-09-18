 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know |

Date – September 18, 2025, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,950

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,600 – Rs 6,700

FPJ Shorts
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 13217 PO, Clerk Posts Closes Soon; Check Application Fees Here
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 13217 PO, Clerk Posts Closes Soon; Check Application Fees Here
Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode
Senior BJP Leader Chettur Balakrishnan Passes Away At 80 In Kozhikode
On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight For Democracy And Constitution
On Wayanad Tour, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi On ‘Vote Deletions’, Vows Fight For Democracy And Constitution
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes for the ‘Kill’ Along with Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal And Other ‘Stars’ in This Aryan Khan Directorial Debut
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes for the ‘Kill’ Along with Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal And Other ‘Stars’ in This Aryan Khan Directorial Debut

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,800

Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,500

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh July 23 Weather Update: State Braces For Heavy Rain; Orange Alert In 10 Districts
article-image

Urad Best Rs 7,400 - Rs 7,700

Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,700

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100

Raida Rs 6,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,400

Gold (24K) Rs 105,000 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 1,41,000 (per kg)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore: Cyber Fraud Busted; Ex-Staff Held For ₹30 Lakh Scam

Indore: Cyber Fraud Busted; Ex-Staff Held For ₹30 Lakh Scam

Horrific! Couple, Elder Son Die After Traveller Bus Runs Over Bike On Indore-Ujjain Road; Younger...

Horrific! Couple, Elder Son Die After Traveller Bus Runs Over Bike On Indore-Ujjain Road; Younger...

'Main Hotel Book Karwa Dunga...' Indore's Famous Dancing Cop Accused Of Flirting With Woman; Calls...

'Main Hotel Book Karwa Dunga...' Indore's Famous Dancing Cop Accused Of Flirting With Woman; Calls...

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning

8-Year-Old Slips In Drain During Heavy Rainfall In Indore; Body Recovered Next Morning