Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 18: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – September 18, 2025, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,950
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,600 – Rs 6,700
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,800
Toor Nimari Rs 6,000 - Rs 6,500
Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 6,500 - Rs 6,700
Urad Best Rs 7,400 - Rs 7,700
Urad Medium Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,700
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,100
Raida Rs 6,600
Soyabean Best Rs 4,400
Gold (24K) Rs 105,000 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 1,41,000 (per kg)