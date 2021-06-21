Indore

Updated on

Indore Commodities Buzz of Monday: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Indore Commodities Buzz of Monday: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know
pexels

Date – June 21, 2021 (MONDAY)

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 5125 – Rs 5150

Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6350

Moong Best Rs 6400 – Rs 6450

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6600 – Rs 6700

Toor Karnataka Rs 7000

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6400

Urad Best Rs 7000 - Rs7300

Urad Medium Rs 6000 – Rs 6500

Gold (24K) Rs 48,700 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,300 (per Kg)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in