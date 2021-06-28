Indore Commodities Buzz of June 28: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – June 28, 2021 (MONDAY)
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 5125 – Rs 5150
Masoor Rs 6350 – Rs 6400
Moong Best Rs 6250 – Rs 6300
Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 6000
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6600 – Rs 6700
Toor Karnataka Rs 7000
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6400
Urad Best Rs 7000 - Rs7200
Urad Medium Rs 6000 – Rs 6500
Mustard Nimari Rs 6250
Soyabean Rs 7000
Gold (24K) Rs 48,500 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,000 (per Kg)
