Indore

Updated on

Indore Commodities Buzz of June 28: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Date – June 28, 2021 (MONDAY)

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 5125 – Rs 5150

Masoor Rs 6350 – Rs 6400

Moong Best Rs 6250 – Rs 6300

Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 6000

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6600 – Rs 6700

Toor Karnataka Rs 7000

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6400

Urad Best Rs 7000 - Rs7200

Urad Medium Rs 6000 – Rs 6500

Mustard Nimari Rs 6250

Soyabean Rs 7000

Gold (24K) Rs 48,500 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,000 (per Kg)

