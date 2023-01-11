Indore Commodities Buzz of January 11: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – January 11 , 2023, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5100
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7400
Toor Karnataka Rs 7300 – Rs 7500
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100
Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7700
Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5800
Raida Rs 5700 - Rs 5800
Soyabean Best Rs 5600
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 54020 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 65986 (per kg)
