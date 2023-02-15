Indore Commodities Buzz of February 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – February 15, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950 - Rs 5000

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7600 – Rs 7900

Toor Karnataka Rs 7800 – Rs 8000

Toor Nimari Rs 6700 – Rs 7400

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5400 - Rs 5500

Raida Rs 5000 - Rs 5400

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56500 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67000 (per kg)

