e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of February 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of February 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Date – February 15, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950 - Rs 5000

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7600 – Rs 7900

Toor Karnataka Rs 7800 – Rs 8000

Toor Nimari Rs 6700 – Rs 7400

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5400 - Rs 5500

Raida Rs 5000 - Rs 5400

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56500 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67000 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore: Products prepared from agro-based waste draw attention at G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of February 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of February 15: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Congress set up only 74 airports in 70 years, Modi govt did it in 9: Scindia

Congress set up only 74 airports in 70 years, Modi govt did it in 9: Scindia

Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones;...

Madhya Pradesh: Headmaster distributes loose motion tablets to students instead of iron ones;...

Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Will get your hips broken, MP minister shouts at a localite in Khandwa, WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Morbi-like incident averted as a cable of Mamleshwar Setu in Omkareshwar snaps

Madhya Pradesh: Morbi-like incident averted as a cable of Mamleshwar Setu in Omkareshwar snaps