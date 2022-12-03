e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of December 3 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Date – December 3, 2022, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5050

Danki Chana Rs 4200 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7000 – Rs 7100

Toor Karnataka Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6300

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 55125 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 71600 (per kg)

