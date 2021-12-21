Indore Commodities Buzz of December 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – December 21, 2021, MONDAY
Products Rates per Quintal
Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000
Masoor Rs 7000 – Rs 7200
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6000 – Rs 6100
Toor Karnataka Rs 6100 – Rs 6300
Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6000
Moong Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500
Gold (24K) Rs 49,700 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 62,900 (per Kg)
ALSO READBhopal: Madhya Pradesh government to introduce Bill to recover damages to public property from...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)