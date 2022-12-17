e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of December 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of December 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Date – December 17, 2022, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5150

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7300 – Rs 7500

Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 53320 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 73000 (per kg)

article-image

