Indore Commodities Buzz of December 17: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – December 17, 2022, Saturday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5150
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7300 – Rs 7500
Toor Karnataka Rs 7400 – Rs 7600
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100
Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100
Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900
Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 53320 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 73000 (per kg)
