Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – August 29, 2024, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,850
Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,500
Toor Karnataka Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,600
Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,800
Moong Best Rs 8,200 - Rs 8,400
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200
Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,000
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900
Raida Rs 5,200 - Rs 5,300
Soyabean Best Rs 4,400
Gold (24K) Rs 73,750 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 86,500 (per kg)