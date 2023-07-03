Indore Commodities Buzz of April 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All You Need To Know

Date – July 3, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 75

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10100 - Rs 10300

Toor Karnataka Rs 10300 - Rs 10500

Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 7500

Moong Best Rs 7300 – Rs 7500

Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500

Urad Medium Rs 4500 – Rs 5500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 - Rs 6300

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4700 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5100

Soyabean Average Rs 4700 - Rs 4900

Gold (24K) Rs 60,250 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 71,900 (per kg)

