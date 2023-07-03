Indore Commodities Buzz of April 27: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses - All You Need To Know

Date – July 3, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5150 - Rs 75
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10100 - Rs 10300
Toor Karnataka Rs 10300 - Rs 10500
Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 7500
Moong Best Rs 7300 – Rs 7500
Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500
Urad Medium Rs 4500 – Rs 5500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 - Rs 6300
Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4700 - Rs 4900
Soyabean Best Rs 5100
Soyabean Average Rs 4700 - Rs 4900
Gold (24K) Rs 60,250 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 71,900 (per kg)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)