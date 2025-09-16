Indore Commissioner Orders Digitisation Of Accounts Records On Priority |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of various departments of Indore Municipal Corporation, including Accounts Department, Establishment Branch and Colony Cell on Monday morning.

Additional Commissioners Manoj Pathak and Devdhar Darwai, along with other officials, were present during the inspection.

Beginning inspection with own office, Yadav interacted with employees to understand their responsibilities and workflow. He then reviewed the Accounts Department, instructing staff to remove unnecessary items and prioritise the security of records.

Stressing the importance of the Accounts Department and its documents, he directed that digitisation of records be undertaken on priority. He also enquired about staff strength, file movement procedures and record maintenance.

The Commissioner later inspected the Establishment Office in the new building, examining the process of file handling, tracking and record management.

He instructed officials to install cleanliness-related boards in the municipal premises to further improve hygiene. During his visit to the Colony Cell, Yadav reviewed procedures related to colony regularisation and conversion of illegal colonies into legal ones.

He sought a detailed explanation of the process, from submission of applications by colonisers to final regularisation and issued necessary directions for improving efficiency.

Yadav said that digitisation and systematic record management are essential for enhancing transparency and efficiency in municipal functioning.