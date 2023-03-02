Indore: Come August 15, execute faceless registry from homes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If all goes as per plan, by August 15, Indoris will be able to execute registration of documents (which is commonly known as registry) at the cosy corner of their homes. In the faceless system, people will not be required to visit the office or sub-registrar with two witnesses and provide thumb impressions etc.

It will work based on the Geography Information System (GIS). However, experts have a word of caution. And they warned that this may be a jeopardy measure as the bullies may force innocent and naïve land owners to execute the registry in their favour.

While presenting the annual budget of financial year 2023-24 of the state in the Assembly, the finance minister, Jagdish Devda, had proposed to bring in Sampada 2.0, the advanced version of the currently in use software of e-registration Sampada. He had said that the new system would be faceless and GIS-based. Which will carry out the valuation of the property as per GIS and prescribed collector guideline of the area. He has expressed hope that the new system would provide better facilities to the people.

“On the instruction of the state government, the local bodies are carrying out the process of valuation of the property by applying GIS and also doing the GEO-tagging. In all probability, it may be rolled out from August 15. Very soon, the internal testing would begin and subsequently may come-up with Beta version which is on a pilot basis in some districts.

It may be noted that In August 2015, the first software for e-registration “Sampada” was implemented by the registration department of the MP government by abruptly stopping the earlier prevalent manual registration process. However, the ‘Sampada’ software has not been fully repaired. Even today, there are many technical glitches.

Prima facie, this is an appropriate decision from the point of view of the convenience of the parties. But due to fake documents and documentation, execution of documents under pressure and faceless registration, cases of fraud and all kinds of disputes will increase, which will also be difficult to resolve. For example, if a domineering, criminal-minded person gets the faceless registration of a transfer document done through ‘Sampada 2.0’ by putting pressure on the owner of a property.

-Shrinidhi Dale, Senior Advocate.