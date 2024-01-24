Indore: Colleges Apply For Disaffiliation As No Takers For Science Courses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya University has become a focal point for distressed colleges facing a crisis due to a decline in student enrollment and delays in scholarship distributions. The repercussions of these challenges are causing colleges to contemplate the closure of various academic programmes, especially science courses.

The issue has reached a critical juncture, with many colleges contemplating discontinuation of undergraduate and postgraduate courses of science stream. One of the main reasons behind this turmoil is the decreasing interest of students in science-related courses following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Programmes like BSc and BHSc have witnessed a significant decline, with a staggering 30 per cent drop in student admissions. The situation is exacerbated by delays in scholarship disbursements, leaving colleges struggling to manage their programmes effectively.

Teachers, crucial to the functioning of these institutions are reportedly facing payment issues, further adding to the challenges. Registrar Ajay Verma confirmed that some colleges have submitted applications for discontinuing programmes from private colleges in Dhar, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Barwani and the standing committee will make decisions after their meeting next month.