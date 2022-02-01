Indore: College student falls from city bus, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old college student fell from a bus and accidently came under its wheels in Indore, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The student identified as Abhishek Patel sustained fatal injuries and died on the way to hospital, the officer added.

The incident took place in front of Golden Treat Hotel in Bhawarkuan locality on Monday. The police have registered a case against the accused bus driver and started a search for him.

According to police, Abhishek Patel, a resident of Balai village in Damoh, was going to his college along with his elder brother Deepak Patel.

They boarded a city bus in Bhawarkuan for Ranjeet College. While Deepak comfortably got into the bus, Abhishek slipped and fell on the ground. In between, the bus driver sped up the bus and Abhishek came under the wheels.

His elder brother with help of others rushed Abhishek to a nearby hospital where doctor declared him dead.

The police said that the body had been handed over to parents after autopsy.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:22 PM IST