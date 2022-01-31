Indore: Cases filed under NSA against builder who gang-raped wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Action has been taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against Rajesh Vishwakarma, the accused builder who gang-raped his wife along with four other men at a farmhouse in the Kshipra area. The NSA was also imposed on his servant, Vipin Bhadauria, who is also an accused in the rape case. On Monday, collector Manish Singh issued an order against them.

Accused Rajesh is currently in the sub-jail of Saver and will be shifted to Central Jail. About 6 cases have been registered against Rajesh at Nagda, Juni Indore, Kshipra and Bemetara police stations. At the same time, 24 cases have been registered against Vipin Bhadauria in Nagda, Kshipra and Bemetara.

The collector has ordered that both the accused be kept in Central Jail. The Kshipra police brought Vipin to Indore on Monday on a production warrant.

Kshipra police station-in-charge Girija Shankar Mahobia said that a 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint on January 15 with the police that she had been gang-raped by Rajesh and other four men and was brutally burnt with cigarettes in her private parts. The victim had met the accused, Rajesh, through a matrimonial site and she had got married to him a year ago.

According to the victim, the accused not only performed unnatural sex with her, but also burnt her private part with a burning cigarette. The police had arrested all five accused by January 17 evening.

The victim had been kept in Rajesh’s farmhouse in the Kshipra area, where accused Rajesh used to allow his friends to make relations with her. After that, they started torturing her by performing unnatural sex. When she protested, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

According to the police, the woman was being tortured by the accused for the past one month. The victim, somehow, managed to escape from the farmhouse and reach her parents’ home in Chhattisgarh. The police said the victim was highly educated and was employed as a teacher in a school in Chhattisgarh.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022