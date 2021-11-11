Indore: Collector suggests several steps to coax people into taking second dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to motivate people to take the second dose of vaccine at the earliest, collector Manish Singh has directed the hospitals to start ‘Roko-Toko’ campaign under which he has asked them to encourage attendants of patients to take the second dose of vaccine.

He also directed the hospitals that if people don’t take the second dose even after appealing to them, don’t allow them to be the attendant of the patient and restrict their entry in the hospital as well.

Meanwhile, bank officials were also instructed to not allow the customers to enter the bank sans certificate of both doses and also directed them to give priority to the customers with both doses of vaccine through green channel.

Meanwhile, Dr Nishant Khare also asked the bank officials to prepare the list of Jan Dhan account holders as those eligible fall in high risk category and they must be motivated to get fully vaccinated.

Paid half day leave to employees, no ration without vaccination

The district collector also directed the representatives of private companies to give paid half day leave to the employees for taking second dose of vaccination and also directed the officials of food and civil supplies to not provide ration to those who failed in showing second dose vaccination certificate.

Societies should promote residents to take doses

Administration has also directed the residential societies to ensure complete vaccination of the residents. Residents of Apollo DB City have followed the same and decided not to allow anyone without a second dose of vaccination to enter the society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:40 AM IST