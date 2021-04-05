Indore: Collector signals at toughening restrictions to curb Covid-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Covid-19 cases are growing rapidly, collector Manish Singh signalled at toughening the restrictions to check spread of the infection.

“We are walking on the razor’s edge as far as Covid-19 is concerned. We will observe the situation for three to four more days,” said Singh while talking to reporters.

He stated that if need be then the district administration may go for tough restrictions in an attempt to break the chain of Covid-19. He also appealed from the people to comply with Covid-19 protocols like wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and use of sanitizer.

Singh also appealed from people above 45 to Covid-19 vaccine jab. Indore is the epicenter of Covid-19 in the state. As the state is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, Indore is seeing steep rise in coronavirus infection cases. Currently, there are night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am and a complete lockdown on Sunday.

People are afraid if the cases continued to grow at the same or faster rate the district administration have to go for complete lockdown for a week or more.