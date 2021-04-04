Indore: On last day of Vaccination Mahotsav 9K get the jab, but far away from 50K target​

​Indore

Administration and health department received a good response from people on the third day of ‘Vaccination Mahotsav’ as about 9​,​000 people were vaccinated on Sunday.

The vaccination mahotsav concluded on Sunday and the health department couldn’t achieve 100 per​ ​cent target of 50,000 inocul​​ations in a day, in the last three days.

Moreover, out of 1.50 lakh targeted population, the department could vaccinate 66​,​899 people in the last three days including frontline workers and health care workers.

Total 9​,​179 people were vaccinated on Sunday out of which 2​,​171 people were above 60 years and the number of people between 45 and 60 years was 6​,​601. Vaccination was done at 101 sites.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, a total 9​,​179 people were vaccinated including front line workers, health care workers and the priority age group.

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported,” he added.

Vaccination was also started in every ward of the city along with camps in various colonies which also made it easy for people to get vaccinated at the centr​e​s near their home.

Indore gets 1.24 lakh more doses of COVISHIELD​​

​Following demand by health department​ for more vaccines​, Indore district ​got 1.24 lakh more doses of COVISHIELD.

“Indore and Ujjain divisions have received about 3.15 lakh doses which include 1.24 lakh doses for Indore district. Indore district would also receive 15,820 ​doses ​from Bhopal as well,” Regional Director (Health) Dr Ashok Dagaria said.