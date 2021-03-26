Indore Collector says 'no' to Holi, Shah-e-Barat relaxations

Indore: After hectic parleys on Friday, Collector Manish Singh ruled out any relaxation in the restrictions for Holi, Shab-E-Barat, Dulandi and Rangpanchmi festivals. He observed that any relaxation would only worsen the condition further. On Friday morning, various BJP and Congress leaders some religious organisations were opposing the restrictions imposed on the above mentioned events.

Certain leaders met Collector Singh also at Residency in this regard. The collector stood his ground and said the decision to impose restrictions was taken at the meeting of the Crisis Management Committee held on Thursday night and these stand.

Singh said the restrictions were imposed considering the health interest of the people of the city. Considering the fact that the number of positive cases were on the rise, the administration had to take a stand to ensure that cases do not increase by leaps and bounds. The inflow of outstation patients is also increasing, which is currently 10% of last year.

But moderate estimates suggest that this may increase to 30% in the next 7 days. In such a situation, the administration was duty bound to see that the people of the city do not suffer and are not denied medical treatment in case the outbreak worsens and hence the restrictions had to be observed. "It may noted that curfew was not clamped in the city, but everyone has to realize the gravity of the situation, thus restrictions imposed for Holi, Dulandi and Rangpanchmi would be maintained. Offeneders will not be spared," Singh said.