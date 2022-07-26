Indore: Collector orders suspension of mining officer Zuban Singh

Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has ordered the suspension of mining officer Zuban Singh Bhide following various complaints against him.

Collector Singh directed all the departmental officers to dispose of pending cases of CM helpline satisfactorily within the time limit. He also directed to improve the quality of the disposal.

He also directed the officials of NHAI to organise camps for disbursement of compensation to the farmers and persons from whom land has been acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at the earliest.

Collector Singh passed these instructions at the weekly Time Limit (TL) meeting held at his office on Monday.

Later, ADM Pawan Jain informed collector Singh was continuously receiving complaints of bad working style of mining officer Zuban Singh Bhide. He was not improving his working style even after he was served a notice earlier. ADM Jain said that we are preparing a suspension proposal and sending it to principal secretary, Mineral.

Apart from this, a show-cause notice has been issued to Suchita Tirkey, the joint director of the Social Justice department.