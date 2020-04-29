Indore: Collector Manish Singh restricts entry to Dawa Bazaar

Collector Manish Singh has restricted the entry of retail medicine sellers (medical store owners) to Dawa Bazar, the wholesale medicine market in Indore. Now they can get entry in the Bazaar as per the days prescribed by the district administration.

Collector Singh said a large number of medical store owners come to the market every day resulting in a crowd where social distancing is not followed properly.

To regulate the number of people coming the Food and Drug Administration has divided the district into 5 zones, and each zone has been allotted particular days during which they can come and make their purchases at Dawa Bazaar.

On Monday zone-2, Tuesday zone-3, Wednesday zone-1 and 4, Thursday Zone-2, Friday Zone-1 and 4 and Saturday zone-3. Sunday will be a holiday.

Collector Singh said that medicine shop owners outside the district and those located in hospital premises will be able to come to Dawa Bazaar on any day of the week. A photocopy of the license will have to be shown at the entry point of the drug market.

If a person other than the shop owner or pharmacist registered in the license comes for the purchase, an authorisation letter on the firm's letterhead and a copy of the firm's approval license will be required. Retailers will be able to enter for purchase only by wearing masks.

Collector Singh has directed all the wholesalers and their employees to wear masks and follow social distancing.