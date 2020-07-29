Indore: Collector Manish Singh is personal assistant of BJP leader Gaurav Ranadiwe, mocks Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla

Indore: Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla on Wednesday said that the BJP city president Gaurav Randiwe is the real collector in Indore and Collector Manish is his personal assistant.

Shukla targeted the administration over sending demarcation notice to a temple in his constituency area and said that the decisions in city are being taken by the BJP city president and leaders.

“I have been fighting for the rights of people, businessmen, handcart pullers and others in city. I had fought for the reopening the markets due to which the administration booked me under various charges but they had to finally reopen the marts during festivities,” he said adding “Now, BJP leaders are trying to do politics and are cashing in on it due to which, Collector didn’t invite any Congress leader in the meeting.”