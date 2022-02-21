Indore: Collector instructs to register FIR against RTI Activist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Manish Singh has instructed to register an FIR against the RTI activist, who is allegedly involved in blackmailing and extorting the government employees.

Singh issued the instruction in a Time Limit (TL) meeting organized at district collectorate office on Monday.

Additional Collectors including Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi, all SDMs and other officers were present in the meeting.

While reviewing pending complaints lodged through CM Helpline, Collector Singh was informed by officers that an RTI Activist, Sanjay Mishra was misusing the right to information by intimidating the officers and employees. He is also blackmailing and extorting the government officials, the officers told Singh.

Acting on complaints, Singh directed additional Collector Abhay Bedekar to get a FIR registered against Mishra. He also instructed to find out the illegal construction and other property amassed by Mishra from the money of blackmailing.

Besides, Singh did a department-wise detailed review of the complaints. He directed all the officers to clear the pending complaints at L-1 and L-2 level on a daily basis. He said that no complaint should remain unattended.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:50 PM IST