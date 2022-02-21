Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology celebrates its 39th foundation day today

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Indore celebrated its 39th foundation on Monday.

RRCAT is a unit of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. It engaged in research and development in non-nuclear front line research areas of lasers, particle accelerators and related technologies.

Dr. B Venkatraman, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion. He is highly accomplished technocrat and scientific administrator.

Dr Shankar V Nakhe, Director, RRCAT, Indore presented a detailed account of the salient contributions made by RRCAT in the last one year in the area of Lasers, accelerators, and associated technologies, particularly for the societal benefits.

An important event during the function was the "Transfer of Technologies", developed in RRCAT, to the industrial partners. The occasion was graced by several eminent personalities of Indore from the fields of academics, medical doctors and the district administration.

ALSO READ Indore: DAVV postpones Research Development Committee interviews for yoga subject

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST