Indore: Collector inspects Govt College land

Pithampur (Mhow) (Madhya Pradesh)

Dhar collector Pawan Jain inspected the four-hectare land near Sanjay Reservoir Road, Pithampur industrial area, earmarked for construction of the new building of Government College, on Friday.

College principal D K Verma, sub-divisional officer, Pithampur, Roshni Patidar, MLA’s representative Sanjay Vaishnav along with other government officials and college professors were present.​ Collector Jain inspected the land for about 10 minutes and discussed the plan with the college principal and others. The college building would be constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Board​.

Youth dies in collision

Mhow: A youth was killed in a road accident late on Thursday night when his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Khalghat four-lane. The youth, Amol Lodhi (23), was returning to his maternal uncle's house in Bhatkhedi from his workplace near Chowpatty when the accident took place. Amol died on the spot. Kishanganj police are investigating.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:03 PM IST