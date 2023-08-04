Indore: Collector Gives Scooty To Girl Who Aspires To Be Civil Judge

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T gifted a scooty to a girl who is not only looking after the family after her father’s death but also preparing for civil judge examination. The scooty was purchased with the help of donations from various people.

According to information, Ruchi Maurya daughter of late Sudhir Maurya, resident of Silicon City, told the collector that she has two younger brothers, her mother and a grandmother in the family. After her father’s death, the burden of the family fell on her. She said that apart from working, she also is taking coaching for the civil judge exam, but commuting between Silicon City and Palasia, where the coaching class is located is proving to be very difficult.

Hearing her problem, the collector gave her a scooty in the presence of former chairman of Indore Development Authority Madhu Verma and additional collector Roshan Rai at the collector office on Wednesday.