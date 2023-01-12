Indore: Collective Surya Namaskar performed on the occasion of ‘National Youth Day’, CM Chouhan inaugurates the program

CM inaugurating the program | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the ‘National Youth Day’, a collective Surya Namaskar was performed at Rustamji Armed Police training College (RAPTC) Ground, Mahesh guard Line in Indore.

The program was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

‘National Youth Day’ is celebrated on January 12th every year on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary. More than four thousand students participated in the program.

The CM said that, in order to thrive in life, we must emulate Swami Vivekanand and walk in his footsteps. He continued by saying that we should read Swami Vivekanand because it motivates us to do new things every day.

He further added that we should learn the first thing Vivekanand said is “Tum kaun ho?” In response to this he mentioned Swami Vivekananda's assertion that man is more than simply a three and a half-hand bone-flesh effigy to the kids. He is the son of ‘Amrit’, a divine being, a participant in eternal happiness, and storehouse of infinite powers. A man is capable of performing any task in the world. There is no work in the world that a man cannot do, he added.

He asked the students not to lead a normal life and do something great. Further he added that if there will be a strength in the body then only great works can be done. However, for strength in the body yoga should be performed daily. He advised to perform Surya Namaskar instead of performing different ‘Asanas’.

Apart from this, Surya Namaskar was organised in various institutions and organisations. On this day programs of collective Surya Namaskar are organised across the country.