Indore: Cold winds return, day temp drops by 5 degrees Celsius

Indore: Cold winds blowing from northern parts of the country brought back chill in the city on Wednesday as the day temperature dropped five degrees below normal.
Due to snowfall in northern part of the state and the change in wind pattern, day temperature dropped by six degrees in last two days. The night temperature dropped by two degrees compared to what was recorded on Tuesday.
Meteorological department officials said change in weather is due to disturbance in northern part of the country, which is hit by snowfall and rainfall. There was a long spell of south-easterly winds last week, which increased the temperature. The wind has begun to blow from north.
“The fluctuation in temperature on Wednesday was result of change in wind pattern. The temperature dropped due to cold winds blowing from north-east part of the state,” a department official said.
City recorded maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was five degrees below normal while the night temperature at 11 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.
As the weather turned chilly, residents wrapped themselves in woollens again. The department official said condition would remain same for next few days. “However, chances of intense cold are less in the city. The night temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius,” they added. The winds were blowing with the speed of 12-14 km on Wednesday.
