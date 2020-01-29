Indore: Cold winds return, day temp drops by 5 degrees Celsius

Indore: Cold winds blowing from northern parts of the country brought back chill in the city on Wednesday as the day temperature dropped five degrees below normal.

Due to snowfall in northern part of the state and the change in wind pattern, day temperature dropped by six degrees in last two days. The night temperature dropped by two degrees compared to what was recorded on Tuesday.

Meteorological department officials said change in weather is due to disturbance in northern part of the country, which is hit by snowfall and rainfall. There was a long spell of south-easterly winds last week, which increased the temperature. The wind has begun to blow from north.