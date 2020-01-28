Indore is all set to celebrate Vasant Panchami with full enthusiasm

In the city, celebrations will be held in educational institutes and temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Maagh shukla paksh, as per the Hindu calendar. The festival usually falls in the month of February or March.

Tusli Nagar committee to organise Saraswati Puja include Rajesh Tomar, KK Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Vivek Sharma, Bhagwan Jha, Shiv Bahadur Singh, and Shambhunath. They said maha yagya, maha prasadi, maha aarti will be performed. Fifty six varieties of food items will be offered to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion.