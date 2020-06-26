Indore: Cockroach in corona patient’s meal at MRTB triggers anger

Indore: A cockroach was found in the meal of a Covid-19 infected patient at MRTB Hospital triggering anger among other patients at the dedicated medical facility for coronavirus patients.
Director of the agency, that has the food contract, reached the hospital and assured of getting the incident probed.
When the meal was served in the morning, one patient complained that there was a cockroach in his plate. Initially, employees of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple society, who are supplying the food at MRTB Hospital and other hospitals associated with MGM Medical College, rejected the allegation that it was a cockroach and claimed that it was some ingredient. This further angered the patients.
The patients sought to know the name of the ingredient which looks like a cockroach. With tempers running high, hospital authorities called society director GS Mishra who reached MY Hospital where the food is prepared.
He inspected the kitchen and suspected that the cockroach must have fallen when plates were unpacked. He said that they would get the matter probed and action will be taken against the negligent employee.
Mishra stated that they are a responsible society and it was for the first time that such a complaint had come. He stated that they would get the matter probed as the incident is associated with the image of the society.
