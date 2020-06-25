Coronage continues in Indore, 36 more test positive

Indore: Rate of COVID positive patients on Thursday stood at 2.61% after 36 out of 1,380 samples returned positive and remaining 1,323 were negative. With this the number of corona patients reached to 4,543.

Three more deaths were reported taking toll to 214. “A 66-year-old man of Imli Bazaar, a 85-year-old man of Saket Nagar, and a 64-year-old man of Chitawad Kankad succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 78,842 and the number of samples testing positive was 4,543.

“We have taken 1202 more samples,” he added.

As many as 962 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3,367 patients have been discharged so far.