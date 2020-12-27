Indore: Coaching Owners Assn plan own Covid-19 safety protocols

Indore: In a meeting of the Indore Coaching Owners Association, the owners decided to issue their own guidelines for controlling covid-19 outbreak, as they plan to begin regular classes with 50 percent attendance soon.

Thakur Ravi Dangi, president of association, said, “We held a meeting to decide the code of conduct in coaching classes, where students’ safety is taken care of by requisite precautions.”

The following guidelines issued by the administration were agreed upon and discussed:

· The number of students in the coaching institute should be 50% of the class.

· Before entering the institute, the temperature of the students and teachers should be measured.

· It will be mandatory to wear masks while attending class.

· After leaving the class, the room should be sanitized before the classes resume.

· An interval of about half-an-hour should be kept between two batches.

· Students should be updated about the Red Orange and Green zones of the city.

· To increase immunity, students should be made aware about yoga and nutritious food.

· Social distance of 2 yards should be noted.

Also, hostel operating coachings will contact Tiffin Center operators etc. and inform them about the necessary guidelines.

The core committee of Indore Coaching Honors Association was expanded in which various members of coaching classes were included.