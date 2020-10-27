Indore: Co-accused in human trafficking case commits suicide

Indore: A 60-year-old man, who was made co-accused in the human trafficking case involving businessman Jitu Soni, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Annapurna area on Tuesday. He left a suicide note behind.

According to Annapurna police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dviwedi the deceased has been identified as Narendra Raghuwanshi, a resident of Sudama Nagar area of the city. He was found hanging by the family members in a room after which the police were informed.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which he mentioned that he is taking such an extreme step on his own. The police and administration took action against him due to which he lost his reputation and that is the reason behind such a step.

Narendra’s son Lakshya alleged that his father was implicated falsely in the case and was very upset over it. He said that father was neither a manager or director of Jitu Soni’s hotel, yet he was charged. He came out of jail on parole two months ago and he used to say that he was implicated in a false case.

It is said that Soni and other people including Narendra Raghuwansi were booked by Palasia police on charges of human trafficking eight months ago. He was arrested in December 2019 and since then he was in jail.