Indore: CMHO asks police to lodge FIR against 'doctor' of Dayanand Hosp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A letter from CMHO office was sent to the Pardeshipura police for lodging an FIR against Anil Pandey, who was illegally treating people in Dayanand Hospital, on Wednesday.

The letter was written by civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal to the police. According to the letter, the accused Pandey did not have an MBBS degree but even then he was treating people like a doctor, which is illegal.

The letter to the police informed that during an inspection of the hospital it was found that no doctor was present there. The hospital is registered on the name of Dr Prakash Khratey who died in December 2021, but even then the hospital was functioning. The hospital’s registration was cancelled in March 2022.

The hospital had permission for 10 beds but it had 30 beds. Cleanliness and hygiene at the hospital was not up to the mark.

Earlier, the team, led by civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal and district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria, was surprised at seeing the poor state of affairs at the hospital as over 80 per cent of the medicines and drugs in the hospital were past their expiry dates. Moreover, the nurses were unable to read the names of the medicines and did not even know the use of the prescribed medicines.

“Many of the medicines had expired about a year ago but were kept in the hospital for treating patients. There was no facility for disinfecting the hospital’s operation theatre. The staff was unqualified as they couldn’t even read the names of the medicines,” Dr Goyal said.

