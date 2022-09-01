Indore: CM to do bhoomi pujan of Lav-Kush Sqr flyover today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is coming to the city on Friday where he is expected to take part in several programmes.

He will perform bhoomi pujan of the proposed six-lane flyover at Lav-Kush Square. He will also participate in a programme for street vendors at Choithram Square.

Official sources informed here on Thursday that the CM will reach the city at 10.45 am and remain till 3.50 pm. After his arrival, he will directly go to Abhay Prashal and participate in a programme. Then he will go to Regional Park to participate in a conference of beneficiaries under Street Vendor scheme.

Then, he will reach the residence of late BJP leader Vishnu Prasad Shukla to pay his respects and finally reach Lav-Kush Square at 2.30 pm to perform bhoomi pujan of the six-lane flyover. On this occasion, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav would be present.

The bridge will be built by Indore Development Authority at a cost of Rs 56 cr. With the construction of this bridge, people will get better access to Ujjain as well as airport, Super Corridor and other places.