Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns private hospitals not to 'loot' people

Indore: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned private hospitals stating that government is thankful to private hospitals for their services in fighting coronavirus, but nobody is allowed to ‘loot’ people.
“I direct collector and commissioner to hold a meeting and fix the rate for treatment in private hospitals,” Chouhan said this after inaugurating Super Speciality hospital in Indore on Friday.
The 10-storey hospital with modern medical facilities has been made at a cost of over Rs 237 crore. The newly built hospital will have facilities for neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, genitourinary surgery, cardiology, cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, plastic & reconstructive surgery and organ transplant. But at present, the facility will serve as Covid-19 hospital with 402 beds.
Chouhan said, “We are trying to provide free treatment for Covid-19 to everyone, and those who are financial competent can get treatment at private hospitals.” Further, he added that Super Speciality hospital facility will not only help patients of Indore, but also Indore and Ujjain division.
Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, union minister of health (state) Ashwini Kumar Choubey joined the inaugural function via video conferencing.
MP Shankar Lalwani, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, MLA Akash Vijayvargia, and MLA Ramesh Mendola also attended the function.
Vardhan extended best wishes for the construction of Super Specialty Hospital and mentioned the role of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the construction of this hospital. “14 new medical colleges are being opened in Madhya Pradesh to expand medical education,” he said.
Further, he announced that there will be works to free the country from tuberculosis by 2025. “Congratulations to Indore for earning the title of the cleanest city in country, the city is an inspiration for the country,” Vardhan said.
