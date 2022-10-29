Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises to put serious efforts to bring back Ambika Statue

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The ancient statue of Vag Devi also known as the Ambika Statue structured by the people of India during the ruling period of King Bhoj in the Dhar district is expected to return to its original place. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that he along with his ministry will appeal to bring back the ancient significance of King Bhoj’s Bhojshala situated in Dhar, and assures people that action to appeal it to the higher authorities is expected soon.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister at a two-day, 4th National Conclave of Young Thinkers Conclave started on October 29, where an appeal was put forward by the Young Thinkers Forum to bring back the statue of Vag Devi which is now displayed in British Museum.

Discussing the ideologies of Indians, Chouhan said, “It is noteworthy that Indians have an appealing thought process that can solve almost every ongoing conflict of the world. Indian as a Nation appreciates the thoughtful approach of people and supports the idea of putting forward one’s though. And this is the reason that has made India a thoughtful nation.”

The 4th Young Thinkers Conclave is focused to conduct brainstorming sessions and enlisting broad mind-awakening topics that should be heard by the youths of the nation. Around 450 delegates have been selected from different corners of the world who will present their thoughts to differentiate the ‘Indian Idea’ from ‘Non-Indic Ideologies.