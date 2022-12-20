Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates Bhargav, Pal for city’s top position in Swachh Survekshan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than two-and-a-half-month after Indore clinched the cleanest city tag for the sixth consecutive year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated the city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, at an event in Bhopal on Monday.

“This is a felicitation of sanitation workers of Indore who play a responsible role in keeping their city neat and clean,” said Bhargav.

He stated that the CM felicitated them for maintaining the top position in Swachh Survekshan and clinching the Water Plus certificate and Seven-Star Rating under the Garbage Free City protocol.

Indore was the only city in the country to have clinched Seven-Star Rating under the Garbage Free City protocol.

Bhargav and Pal were handed over a letter of appreciation by the Chief Minister for the excellent work done by the Indore Municipal Corporation on the cleanliness front.

The felicitation was done at a one-day training session organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Bhopal for newly elected mayors, chairpersons, and corporators of the urban bodies of all districts.

Chouhan gave mantras to achieve success to the participants.