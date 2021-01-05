Indore: CM Chouhan to attend scores of events, distribute loans to urban street vendors in his visit to the city

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will visit Indore on Wednesday, and take part in various programs here.

According to the scheduled program, CM Chouhan will arrive at Indore airport at 10.45 am. He will inaugurate the newly constructed International Cargo Hub at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

After this, he will reach the Brilliant Convention Center and will see the presentation of five year Pragati Road Map by Indore Municipal Corporation and Department of Industries (MPSIDC).

He will distribute compensation of Rs 95.92 crore to 121 land owners / farmers of the Pithampur scheme.

He will also distribute loans to urban street vendors in Niranjanpur of Saver Assembly Constituency, as well as discuss the development works of Indore Municipal Corporation with the beneficiaries of other urban bodies of Madhya Pradesh.

IHe will inaugurate the newly constructed 6-lane Pipalyhana flyover located on the East Ring Road from 03.45 pm to 4:30 pm and Bhoomi Pujan and the inauguration of the assembly area number 5 and municipal corporation related works of Rau assembly will also be done.