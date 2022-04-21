Indore: Cloudy weather, drizzling, gusty winds provide relief from soaring temperature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather and drizzling in many parts of the city since Thursday morning has been a pleasant surprise to the citizens. The change in weather has provided much-needed relief from the soaring temperature for the last few days.

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun could barely shine in the city. The weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would remain on Friday and nearby districts may witness light rainfall.

According to Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Ved Prakah Singh, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan above mean sea level with the associated trough aloft with its axis at 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

“Similarly, a trough from the above cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to central Bangladesh across south Bihar and West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region is witnessing gusty winds with dust while nearby districts are witnessing drizzling,” Singh said adding “There are chances of drop in visibility on Thursday afternoon due to the dust blowing with the winds.”

The cloudy weather, however, pulled the night temperature up by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours as it was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius which was also above normal by four degrees.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:13 PM IST