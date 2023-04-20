Indore: Clouds, drizzle keep temperature at bay during daytime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the hottest night of the season, the cloudy weather coupled with thundering and drizzling on Wednesday morning left Indoreans surprised.

The wind pattern too changed from southwesterly to northeasterly and provided relief from the rising temperature.

Due to the cloudy weather, the hide and seek between the Sun and clouds continued throughout the day which kept the temperature at bay. The weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would remain on Thursday and nearby districts may witness light rainfall.

Drizzling was reported in the evening too in many areas including Rau, Depalpur, and bypass.

According to Indian Meteorological Department scientists, a western disturbance has formed as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

“The induced cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Under the influence of these conditions, the Indore region is witnessing drizzling and cloudy weather and the same weather conditions would prevail on Thursday and Friday,” officials said.

The cloudy weather, however, pulled the night temperature up by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours as it was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 38 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal.