Indore: Cloud cover pulls day temp down by 10 degrees Celsius below normal

FP Photo | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans continued to witness overcast weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the night remained warm while the day remained cloudy coupled with cool winds.

The cloud cover meant that the citizens could barely see the sun throughout the day, and it also decreased the difference between the day and night temperatures to just four degrees Celsius.

The weatherman forecast that the sky would start getting clear from Friday and the night temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

“Another spell of cold conditions will return in the city from Friday evening as the sky would start getting clear and the temperature will go down. With this, the morning will also turn hazy while the day would remain sunny,” the weatherman said.

The frequent change in wind patterns is affecting the city’s weather and has left the citizens confused whether to wear warm clothes or not.

The cloudy weather kept the night temperature three degrees Celsius above normal, but the same phenomenon pulled down the day temperature by 10 degrees Celsius below normal temperature on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 17.8 degrees Celsius which was 10 degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius above normal.

