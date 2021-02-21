Indore: Close shave for Nath as hospital lift slips to basement

INDORE: On Sunday around 6pm, It was a close shave for former chief minister Kamal Nath and three MLAs when a lift at DNS Hospital slipped following "overloading". The lift slipped from ground floor to the basement. Nath was to reach third floor to visit Congress leader Ramesh Patel who is admitted there.

Former CM and other leaders were stuck in the lift for over 10 minutes and managed to come out only after the technician opened the door. No one was injured. The hospital administration claimed that the slip occurred due to overloading. Congress leaders demanded immediate action and probe into the matter while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed district collector Manish Singh to initiate a probe in the matter. The incident took place around 6 pm. Nath was accompanied by Sajjan Singh Verma, Jitu Patwari, Vishal Patel, Radheshyam Patel, Archana Jaiswal, Vinay Bakliwal, security personnel of the former CM and others in the lift.

Panic prevailed after the incident as Nath was profusely sweating after he came out of the lift. Later, Nath took the stairs to reach third floor. About 14 persons had boarded the lift which has the capacity of about half of it," Congress leader Satyanarayan Patel said after the incident.