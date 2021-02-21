Indore: Close shave for former CM Kamal Nath as a lift of hospital falls, overloading cited as reason; CM orders probe

Indore: It was a close shave for former chief minister Kamal Nath and three MLAs when the lift of DNS Hospital fell due to some technical reasons on Sunday.

The lift landed in the basement from the ground floor while Kamal Nath was in the lift to go to the third floor to visit congress leader Ramesh Patel, admitted to the hospital.



The former chief minister and other leaders were stuck in the lift for over 10 minutes and could come out only after the technician opened the door.

No injuries were reported in the incident while the hospital administration claimed that the incident took place due to overloading of the lift.

Congress leaders demanded immediate action and probe in the matter while CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed district collector Manish Singh to launch a probe in the matter.