Indore: Class XII student ends life before exam results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class XII student committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his maternal uncle's place in Khudel area police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Aman Lohwanshi (17), a resident of Kannod, Dewas. He was staying at his maternal uncle's place in Nagjhiri, Khudel. He was upset ever since he gave his board exams.

The family members informed the police that Aman had appeared in Class XII exams and was waiting for the results.

The exact reason for his suicide couldn't be established but it was believed that he was upset as he feared he would not do well in the exams.

The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason for his suicide.