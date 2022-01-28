Indore: Class XI student stabbed to death over dispute of talking to girl, 2 injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student of Class XI was stabbed to death by his classmate and two others sustained injuries over a dispute of talking to a girl, the police said.

The incident occurred in Nanda Nagar locality under Pardeshipura police station, Indore on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pardeshipura, Nihit Upadhyay said that in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that there was a dispute among the students of the school regarding a female friend.

The students had reached school to collect their marksheets on Friday and they had a minor dispute there. After that the guard of the school drove them away from there and then they were gathered at Sugni Devi ground to complete their conversation. A student (reportedly minor) allegedly attacked three students in which one died and two other got injured, ACP Upadhyay added.

Upadhyay further said that he activated his teams and they were gathering information about the incident. The police would arrest the culprit soon, he added.

