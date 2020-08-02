Indore: Class IX girl commits suicide, reasons unclear

Indore: A class IX girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Rau area on Saturday evening. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Sonali Pawar (14), a resident of Rangwasa area. She was found hanging by her elder brother Lucky and he took her to the hospital but she could not be saved.

Investigating officer SI Mahesh Shrivastav said that Sonali was a class IX student from a private school. She also passed her exams this year. Lucky told the police that after having lunch she went to her room on Saturday noon. After finding her missing for hours, Lucky reached her room and knocked on the door but there was no answer from inside.