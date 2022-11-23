Indore: Class 11 medical student hangs herself in hostel washroom, suicide note recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching suicide case has come to light from Indore where a medical student of Class 11 hung herself in the hostel washroom.
After investigation, it was found that the victim was suffering from sickle cell anemia disease and hung herself with a scarf in the hostel washroom.
Also, during the investigation, a suicide note was received on the spot.
More Details awaited...
