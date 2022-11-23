e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Class 11 medical student hangs herself in hostel washroom, suicide note recovered

Indore: Class 11 medical student hangs herself in hostel washroom, suicide note recovered

The victim was suffering from sickle cell anemia disease

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching suicide case has come to light from Indore where a medical student of Class 11 hung herself in the hostel washroom.

After investigation, it was found that the victim was suffering from sickle cell anemia disease and hung herself with a scarf in the hostel washroom.

Also, during the investigation, a suicide note was received on the spot.

More Details awaited...

Read Also
Indore: Congress stage protest as IMC removed hoarding and flags of Pt Pradeep Mishra’s programme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Indore with husband Robert Vadra; set to join brother Rahul's Bharat...

MP: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Indore with husband Robert Vadra; set to join brother Rahul's Bharat...

Indore: Class 11 medical student hangs herself in hostel washroom, suicide note recovered

Indore: Class 11 medical student hangs herself in hostel washroom, suicide note recovered

Madhya Pradesh: 17-year old boy suffering 'hypertrichosis' faces socialisation concerns due to his...

Madhya Pradesh: 17-year old boy suffering 'hypertrichosis' faces socialisation concerns due to his...

MP: For Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar is closed chapter

MP: For Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar is closed chapter

MP: Four constables line attached in suspicious custodial death of person in Guna

MP: Four constables line attached in suspicious custodial death of person in Guna