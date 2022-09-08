e-Paper Get App
Indore: Civic chief gives ultimatum to roadside vendors September 12 deadline for shifting shops

Officials said the vegetable market at Rajmohalla had been shifted to the Jinsi Haat ground. But the fruit and vegetable sellers are still setting up shop at Rajmohalla Mandi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Thursday, gave an ultimatum to roadside vendors who have set up shops at Rajmohalla Mandi which has been shifted to Jinsi Haat. She inspected ward No.s 68 and 69 under Zone 2 following IMC’s special cleanliness drive which was started recently.

Instructions were given by Pal to immediately shift Rajmohalla Mandi to the Jinsi Haat ground, as well as put up information boards for shifting the market in the Rajmohalla Mandi area. She told officials that if the shops were not shifted even after the information, a removal drive would be conducted. The commissioner gave a deadline of September 12 for shifting the shops.

After this, the commissioner also inspected cleanliness at Juna Rajmohalla, Malharganj Square, Biyabani Road, Silavatpura, Tatpatti Bakhal and other places.

